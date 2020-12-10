5 things you need to know this Monday

Lightning hits Edmonds ferry; Possible tornado hits part of Grays Harbor County; Seahawks remain undefeated; 'Silent quakes;' Gates on COVID vaccine

Lightning struck a ferry heading from Kingston to Edmonds on Saturday night, putting the boat out of service. There was a three-hour ferry wait over the weekend.

The lightning not only hit the ferry but also hit the overhead passenger loading ramp at the terminal at the same time. One employee was knocked off their feet from the force of the impact, according to WSF.

National Weather Service Seattle said a tornado could have possibly touched down in Grays Harbor County early Saturday morning.

A tornado warning was issued at 4:40 a.m near Neilton.

There will be no preliminary rating given to the event until the NWS confirms whether this was a tornado.

The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Minnesota Vikings 27-26 after remaining scoreless in the first half of the game.

Seattle improved to 5-0 for the first time in franchise history.

Washington scientists study 'silent quakes' to possibly track bigger earthquakes

A swarm of thousands of tiny earthquakes deep under western Washington, Oregon and British Columbia has started again.

While we can't feel these "silent quakes," scientists have started to study them to see if they can help predict when the "big one" could hit.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said that in the next six months, if the treatment President Trump used while recovering from coronavirus gets approved, it will save more lives than the vaccine will.

Gates also announced progress on a vaccine that could potentially be distributed by the end of the year.

