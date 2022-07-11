5 things to know Monday

Winter weather arrives; Seahawks win again; Fiery I-90 crash leaves 1 dead; U.S. Senate candidates make final push for votes; Snohomish Co. storm aftermath.

There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning. Read more

In a rematch of a game from just three weeks ago, the Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals faced off from State Farm Stadium.

Similar to that Week 6 matchup, Sunday was another low-scoring game between these division rivals. The Seahawks offense struggled to consistently deliver points, and Kyler Murray again was held in check by Seattle's aggressive defense.

Ultimately, it was the Seahawks who emerged with a 31-21 victory, managing to maintain their status as the leaders in the NFC West standings. Read more

One person was killed after two vehicles burst into flames following a multi-car collision on Interstate 90 near Issaquah Saturday evening, Washington State Patrol (WSP) said.

WSP said a vehicle was traveling westbound on I-90 at a high rate of speed when it approached a slower traveling vehicle and made a lane change. The vehicle reportedly made another lane change after passing the slower vehicle, lost control and left the roadway.

The vehicle struck a concrete structure and burst into flames, according to WSP. The slower vehicle that was passed struck some debris that was on fire and pulled over. WSP said the second vehicle caught fire from the debris. Read more

We're less than 48 hours away from Election Night with a heated U.S. Senate race still up in the air. U.S. Senator Patty Murray and candidate Tiffany Smiley are out in the community, making a final push to get your vote.

Dozens of people braced the cold Sunday afternoon, showing support for the person they believe will best serve Washington as its U.S. Senator moving forward. Murray hosted an event in Kirkland, while candidate Smiley hosted an event in Kent.

"I am ending this race exactly how I started it, talking directly to the people of Washington state," Smiley said.

"This is such a critical election, everything we care about is on the line," Murray said. Read more

Snohomish County continues to deal with the aftermath of Friday's storms, as crews are still working to restore power to thousands of homes.

"Nobody got injured, we just count our blessings sometimes," said Frank Volkert, the property's landlord at the corner of Rucker and 23rd Avenue in Everett, where a tree was uprooted from the ground by Friday’s storm.

This was perhaps a lucky break for Volkert, who acknowledged things could have been much worse. Read more

