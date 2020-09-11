5 things you need to know this Monday

COVID task force; Tarra Simmons' journey; Seahawks sign Pete Carroll extension; Asian giant hornet traps; Athletes give turkeys to families in need

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to announce the members of his coronavirus task force on Monday, according to news reports.

They will be in charge of preparing a plan to curb the spread of the virus, according to reports. This announcement would come as the United States experiences a record spike in confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Tarra Simmons of Bremerton is believed to be the first person to serve in the Washington state legislature after being a convicted felon.

Simmons was released from prison in 2014. She then studied law and graduated with honors, but she wasn't allowed to sit for her bar exam because of her conviction. She took her case to the Supreme Court and won.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has signed a 4-year contract extension that will keep him tied with the team well past his 70th birthday.

Carroll said the extension has been in the works for a long time.

Officials have set up several Asian giant hornet traps in Whatcom County.

The traps are designed to let bees through but keep the larger hornets out. Beekeepers are hoping they work to protect their bee colonies.

Former pro baseball player Gerald Smiley recruited former Seattle sports stars Nate Burleson, Mark McLemore and others to help raise money to help local families.

The goal is to donate 1,000 turkeys to families in Federal Way. Donations for the effort are being accepted until Nov. 21.

