5 things to know this Fourth of July

People in over a dozen Washington state counties should begin wearing masks indoors in public and on public transportation again, according to recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The latest information from the CDC shows that 15 counties have COVID-19 community levels rated “high,” meaning they have had 200 or more new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days, or they’ve had more than 20 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people within a seven-day period.

According to CDC data calculated June 30, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Pacific, Lewis, Thurston, Pierce, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Ferry, Lincoln, Spokane, Walla Walla, Columbia and Asotin counties all have “high” COVID-19 community levels.

Last week, the Washington State Department of Health said the state is seeing a slight decline in cases as of June 12. However, self-testing or not testing at all may be contributing to the decline.

For the first time in three years, fireworks will return to Lake Union in Seattle for Seafair's Fourth of July event.

"It's going to be covering the sky from 50 feet, up to 2,000 feet pretty much it's going to be going off, again we have straight-up shots and a bunch of angle shots," said David Fitzgibbon, the Chief Pyrotechnician with Oregon based Western Display Fireworks, which is bringing the beloved Fourth of July tradition back to life.

"We went from 480 shows down to like 20 that year, literally. It died. But this year everybody's been calling us," said Fitzgibbon.

A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was rescued from Seattle's Green Lake on Sunday, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Seattle Fire crews responded to Green Lake around noon after a bystander reported someone went underwater and did not surface.

Rescue swimmers were able to locate the man and bring him back to shore for life-saving efforts.

The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Across the U.S., Americans pull out all the stops to celebrate the Fourth of July – Independence Day. It's celebrated with showy fireworks, big cookouts and star-spangled parades.

So what's the history behind the holiday? It commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence, but it took a long time to become the celebration it is today.

Why do we celebrate the Fourth of July?

On July 4, 1776, the Second Continental Congress unanimously adopted the Declaration of Independence to announce the colonies' separation from the Kingdom of Great Britain, the Library of Congress says.

The two suspects who were killed during a shootout with Victoria police on Tuesday have been identified.

The Victoria Police Department identified the suspects as 22-year-old twin brothers Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie from Duncan.

As of Wednesday, three of six police officers injured during the shootout are at home and recovering. Three other officers remain in the hospital after extensive surgeries, according to Saanich Chief Constable Dean Duthie. One officer remains in the ICU, and another will need additional surgeries.

