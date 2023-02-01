5 things to know Monday

New Year's at the Needle; Rose Parade; Seahawks' playoff chances; Moscow murder suspect; Modest Mouse drummer dead at 45.

For the first in-person New Year's at the Needle celebration since 2019, a unique new element complemented the fireworks show: hundreds of drones.

Sky Elements, a Texas-based drone light show provider, launched 200 drones around the Space Needle during the show, which displayed light formations in the sky, aiming to add "expression and color" to one of the world's largest structurally launched fireworks displays, according to the Space Needle.

"We love to see the crowds come out and just enjoy the spectacle. There's nothing like seeing it in person, fireworks exploding off the needle, lights exploding, and then this year of course drones flying as tall as the Space Needle right next to it in those formations," said Randy Coté, chief marketing officer at the Space Needle.

The drones flew between 200 and 600 feet above the ground, directly north of the Space Needle. Read more

The annual Rose Parade parade, known best for its intricate and elaborate florally-decorated floats, typically helps us ring in the new year on the morning of Jan. 1. This year, for only the 20th time in its 134-year history, the events will take place on Jan. 2 instead.

That's because the organizer of the parade, the Tournament of Roses Association, has a longstanding tradition of never hold the parade on a Sunday.

The parade began in 1890 and was annually held on New Year's Day. In 1893, organizers moved it to the next day when the parade was to fall on a Sunday for the first time to avoid interfering with worship services or scaring horses tied up outside the churches.

The tradition has continued since and last happened in 2017. Read more

The Seahawks took care of business on Sunday, but still will need some help to clinch the final spot in the NFC playoffs.

Six of the seven seeds have been clinched, and the Seahawks will be competing with the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers for that final berth.

The Washington Commanders held the seventh position heading into Sunday's games but took a 24-10 loss thanks in part to three interceptions by Carson Wentz.

If the Green Bay Packers had lost to the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle would have controlled its own destiny heading into the final week of the regular season. A win over the Los Angeles Rams would have clinched that postseason spot.

Instead, the Seahawks will need a win in Week 18 and a loss by the Packers to the Detroit Lions in order to earn a playoff spot. Seattle has the tiebreaker over the Lions since the Seahawks beat Detroit earlier this season. Read more

Bryan Kohberger, a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, intends to expedite the extradition process back to Idaho from Pennsylvania, where he was taken into custody Friday.

A statement released Saturday from Kohberger's public defense attorney, Jason LaBar, said his client "is eager to be exonerated" and "looks forward to resolving these matters as soon as possible." He intends to waive his extradition hearing set for Tuesday to speed up the transport process, according to a statement.

"Mr. Kohberger has been accused of very serious crimes, but the American justice system cloaks him in a veil of innocence," the statement said. "He should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise - not tried in the court of public opinion. One should not pass judgment about the facts of the case unless and until a fair trial in court at which time all sides may be heard and inferences challenged."

Modest Mouse drummer and co-founder Jeremiah Green died Saturday after a battle with cancer, the rock band said. He was 45 years old.

"I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah," the band wrote on its official social media accounts. "He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people ... Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you."

The news came just days after Modest Mouse announced that Green had been undergoing treatment for stage four cancer. A Wednesday post written by frontman Isaac Brock said treatment "seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference." Read more