5 things to know this Monday

As students head back to school after winter break, many parents are taking extra steps to keep their children safe.

On Sunday, more than 2,000 students received COVID-19 tests at sites at two schools in Seattle.

On Monday, 12 testing clinics will be open at 12 locations in the Seattle Public Schools district ahead of the first day back on Tuesday. Read more

The minimum wage for hospitality and transportation workers in the city of SeaTac surpassed Seattle on Jan. 1.

he minimum wage for people working in those industries increased from $16.57 per hour to $17.54 per hour. Read more

Flight delays and cancellations continue to frustrate travelers across the country, including at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

By 3 p.m. on Sunday, there were 232 delays and 52 cancellations at Sea-Tac Airport, according to tracking service FlightAware. By 5 a.m. Monday, there were at least 25 delays and 57 total cancelations at Sea-Tac Airport.

By early afternoon Sunday on the East Coast, more than 2,400 U.S. flights and more than 4,100 worldwide had been canceled, according to FlightAware. Read more

On Jan. 1, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell officially took office, writing on Twitter that he did so "with optimism and excitement."

A spokesperson for Harrell said he is set to have a ceremonial swearing-in event Tuesday at Seattle City Hall.

Harrell's term follows that of now-former Mayor Jenny Durkan, who chose not to seek re-election after serving a four-year term. The mayor of Seattle is responsible for ensuring the laws of the city are enforced while directing and controlling the city's government. Read more

The first day of 2022 means a chance to jump on new year resolutions, but for those who planned to jump on a treadmill, the COVID-19 omicron variant might have you thinking twice.

It's not good news for the fitness industry, which counts on a surge of new members this month while struggling to recover ever since the pandemic started.

Cathy Kearns runs the HIIT Lab in West Seattle and remains optimistic that this year is going to be better, but she admits it’s getting harder. "Everybody was excited for 2021, and then it was a little bit wah-wah,” she said. “I’m entering into 2022 cautiously hopeful.” Read more

