5 things to know Monday

It’s been nearly six months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade ending the federal right to an abortion. Since then, more men decided it was time to take action with increased vasectomy procedures.

“Half the country lost their rights,” said Evan, who got a vasectomy in July.

Evan knew children were not in his future and vasectomy was a procedure he considered, but the fall of Roe expedited the decision.

“Just thinking about all of my friends this is going to affect made me want to do something,” Evan said.

He's not the only one, Planned Parenthood Northwest said there has been a 34% increase in men getting vasectomies since Roe was overturned.

Resilient In Sustaining Empowerment (RISE) and The Postman Seattle are coming together this holiday season to help bring joy to the children of gun violence victims in Washington state.

"We're like a survivor-led organization that's really caring for and supporting the underserved, underrepresented community," said Lynniah Grayson, the founder of RISE.

The Holiday Hope Drive is supporting 30 families across Washington this year, including 70 children who have lost a parent to gun violence, according to RISE.

RISE said a $40 donation covers the cost of one gift per child. Those interested can also donate unused and unwrapped toys, clothes or gift cards by dropping them off at The Postman, located at 1143 Martin Luther King Jr Way, until Dec. 16.

It was dicey against the Matthew Stafford-less Los Angeles Rams, but the Seahawks escaped with a win at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Despite Geno Smith being sacked four times and facing consistent pressure from the Rams' defensive front, he delivered a late touchdown strike to DK Metcalf to secure a crucial divisional win and improve the Seahawks' record to 7-5 on the season.

Here are three takeaways from another tough loss for the Seahawks.

Witness testimony is expected to continue Monday in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer.

Troyer faces two misdemeanor charges after he allegedly claimed on an officer line to 911 dispatch that a Black newspaper carrier threatened to kill him in January 2021.

On Jan. 27, 2021, Troyer called 911 on a line used by law enforcement to gather routine information and requests and said that he “caught” newspaper carrier Sedrick Altheimer in his driveway and “he just threatened to kill me,” according to probable cause documents.

He retracted those statements when the police arrived.

Troyer faces one charge of false reporting and one charge of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. Troyer pleaded not guilty to the charges in October 2021.

The King County Prosecutor's Office said it is seeing a dramatic increase in retail thefts being charged. Local businesses say they’re experiencing more break-ins than ever before.

“We’ve been in business for 17 years and we have two locations and up until this last year, we’ve had zero break-ins,” said Cody Spencer, the owner of Pink Gorilla Games.

Not only are the break-ins ramping up, but so is the nature of the crimes.

"It's really like a pressure cooker when you have these repeat offenses against you and you have no help whatsoever," Spencer said.

