5 things to know Monday

RV parking concerns; Monkeypox vaccine clinic; Sue Bird Day; Teen attempting world record; Ferry Boat Program funding increase.

Some residents in Seattle's South Beacon Hill neighborhood said a recreational vehicle (RV) encampment is encroaching on their property lines.

Gerald Gutierrez moved into a South Beacon Hill home with his wife and 1-year-old son in the spring. An RV, shed and a couple of other vehicles are parked on the side of his property line, in the city right-of-way.

“Chairs, there’s rotting wood, all of this stuff that’s piling up,” said Gutierrez, who said he has called the exterminator multiple times for bugs and rats.

In May, the city began enforcing its 72-hour parking rule that prohibits vehicles from being parked on a city street for more than 72 hours.

Neighbors said they've reached out to the city multiple times, but nothing has been done.

Public Health — Seattle & King County held its first free community monkeypox vaccination event on Saturday.

Cedric Wright was one of hundreds who got vaccinated for monkeypox, or MPV, and is feeling a sense of relief.

“I did get a vaccine," Wright said. "I'm very excited."

The line wrapped around Seattle Central College Saturday, with more than 500 people able to get the shot.

Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird took to the court for her final regular-season home game at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday. Bird is hanging up her jersey after two decades with Seattle's WNBA franchise.

To honor Bird, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell officially deemed August 7 "Sue Bird Day."

"I'm SUE-BIRD excited," said Sawyer, a young Seattle Storm fan.

"She's the greatest basketball player ever, and I'm totally biased, she's the greatest athlete in this town,” said Jamie Williams, a Seattle Storm fan. “I made this sign because this arena, this street, this whole area should be named after her."

Bird has been part of 21 of the Storm's 23 years of existence, bringing four WNBA championships to the Emerald City.

A 17-year-old is trying to break the record for the youngest person to fly solo around the world, and one of his stops was at the Museum of Flight in Seattle over the weekend.

"In a plane, you can basically go anywhere you go, there's very little airspace you have to go around," said Mack Rutherford, who arrived at the Museum of Flight Friday afternoon and stayed with a host family in Seattle.

The teenager has gone to places some people can only dream of.

"You're actually able to see all the land that goes past you, so I've been able to see every single part of the world that I've been through from the air," said Rutherford. "So India, Africa, U.S. everything, it's so special to see all these different places."

Washington State Ferries (WSF) will see an increase in federal Ferry Boat Program (FBP) funding in 2022 as compared to 2021, following news of allocations by the Federal Highway administration.

Officials said this is the first major release of FBP funding since the passage of the Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Law, with formula calculations based on data in the most recent Bureau of Transportation Statistics National Census of Ferry Operators.

Nine ferry operators in Washington received a total of $42.4 million for 2022, which officials said is more than double the amounts received in 2021.

WSF said its 2022 distribution totals $38 million and that the agency "relies heavily on the FBP funding to support its Vessel Preservation & Improvement program as well as terminal improvements."