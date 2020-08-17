5 things you need to know this Monday

Hottest day of the year; Superintendents push federal government for meals for kids; Pier 58 dismantling; E-scooter pilot; Teens save King County deputy

SEATTLE — Sunday was the hottest day of the year

Sunday, Aug. 16 marked the hottest day of the year in Washington state, with some cities breaking their own personal records for hottest day.

Temperatures were in the 90s in the mid-afternoon in most parts of the state. Places like Olympia, Everett and Bremerton hit 99 degrees.

School districts around the region have been feeding kids for free this summer, but some superintendents are worried the federal program will end in the fall when schools start remotely.

Washington districts are urging the USDA and the federal administration to provide a waiver so the free meals can continue with the same flexibility as the summer program, providing access to free meals on weekends and holidays.

Mayor Jenny Durkan has approved the “emergency dismantling” of Seattle’s 50-year-old downtown Pier 58, also known as Waterfront Park.

Durkan said Friday that private engineering firm Seattle Structural recommended Pier 58 be removed within 90 days.

The city was planning to renovate the pier as part of an overhaul of the entire waterfront after the removal of the Alaskan Way Viaduct — just not so soon.

An electric scooter share program launches today in the North Highline Urban Unincorporated Area, which includes White Center.

The one-year pilot program lets "anyone access a scooter using a smartphone app, ride to their destination, and leave the scooter in an appropriate location," according to King County.

The King County Sheriff's Office awarded five teens the "Medal of Heroism" after they helped a deputy escape a suspect's chokehold during an unpredictable arrest, officials said.

While a deputy was attempting to arrest a person she suspected of driving while intoxicated, the suspect put the deputy in a chokehold.

As she was struggling to breathe, five young men between the ages of 16 and 19 who were nearby jumped into action to help, officials said.

