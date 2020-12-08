x
Local News

5 things you need to know this Wednesday

Seattle police chief resigns; Biden names Kamala Harris as VP pick; Pac-12 cancels 2020 sports; Boeing sales fall; Kraken hockey season tickets

Seattle police chief confirms resignation

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best will retire in September after nearly 30 years with the department. 

The news of her departure came just hours after the Seattle City Council voted to cut spending for the Seattle Police Department.

Best said the decision to leave wasn't about money or protesters, but rather the "overarching lack of respect for the officers." 

Washington State Democrats on Kamala Harris as Biden VP pick 

Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has selected Senator Kamala Harris as his Vice President pick. Harris was vying for president against Biden.

Washington state Democratic lawmakers said they were "ecstatic" about the announcement, while Republicans in the state slammed the decision, saying Harris has "radical" views. 

Pac-12 cancels all 2020 sports

The Pac-12 Conference has announced that it will postpone all sports competitions and events, including football, through the end of the calendar year due to coronavirus concerns. 

Several other college athletic conferences across the country have already made a similar call.

Boeing gets more cancellations for 737 MAX jets

Boeing sold no airline planes and customers canceled orders for 43 of its 737 MAX jet last month as the aircraft maker continued to struggle with both the pandemic and the ongoing grounding of the MAX after two deadly crashes.

Boeing has lost more than 800 net orders so far this year.

Seattle Kraken season ticket holders can now choose their seats

Seattle Kraken fans who put a deposit down back in 2018 for season tickets can now choose their seats. There are more than 40 seating and pricing options for those who were on the list. 

For non-season ticket holders, there will be 600 single-game tickets priced at $40 or less. Nearly 5,000 ticket plans will be priced under $100, according to the franchise.

