5 things you need to know this Monday

Seattle City Council to vote on police budget; New gym regulations; Tahoma students speak out against school; Wedding attendee gets COVID-19; Woman abandons dog

SEATTLE — Seattle City Council expected to vote on police budget

The Seattle City Council is expected to vote on a new police budget today. If passed, there will be significant cuts to the department, although it won't be a 50% cut as is the national cry among protesters.

Part of the council's position includes about $3 million in cuts for Seattle police this year. Other aspects of the budget proposal include redistributing funds to community services and reducing the force by 100 police officers.

New guidelines for fitness centers and gyms will go into effect today in Washington state. As part of the updated guidelines, gyms and fitness facilities will need to nearly triple the minimum distance required for patrons exercising indoors, except for those practicing certain team sports.

Everyone will be required to wear facial coverings while inside fitness facilities.

Tahoma High School students are butting heads with the Tahoma School Board, upset with the changes made to their class schedule as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

High school students will take eight different classes during the school year. The first four subjects will be taken during the first quarter, and the second set of subjects during the second quarter.

A person tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a wedding ceremony in Kittitas County earlier this month and now health officials are trying to notify everyone in attendance so they can get tested.

The wedding was held Sunday, August 2 at the Cattle Barn Ranch wedding venue in Cle Elum. The ceremony was held outdoors with 100 people in attendance, according to health officials.

A woman seen on video leaving a dog at a Vancouver park Thursday night will be cited under animal cruelty laws, according to a spokesperson with Clark County Animal Control.