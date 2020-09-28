5 things you need to know this Monday

Puyallup teachers calling for more PPE; UW COVID deaths model; Asian giant hornets could spread; 10 arrested in Capitol Hill protest; Storm make it to WNBA Finals

Puyallup teachers will be in the classroom today, preparing for the first batch of students arriving on Tuesday.

However, teachers in the Puyallup Education Association say their biggest concern is not having enough personal protective equipment (PPE) that can adequately protect staff and students.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington says it projects 371,509 deaths in the United States by Jan. 1, 2021 if there is no change to the current use of masks and social distancing measures.

That's a decrease from the 410,451 projection IHME made on Sept. 3.

Researchers at Washington State University have predicted how and where the Asian giant hornet could spread and find ideal habitat, both in the United States and globally.

Their worst-case scenario found that the insects could disperse throughout the western regions of Washington and Oregon in 20 years or less.

Seattle police arrested 10 people Saturday night, as protestors wound their way through the city.

Police said members of the group damaged property, including smashing windows and spray painting buildings. Protesters also threw fireworks, rocks and bottles at police, SPD said.

Breanna Stewart scored a career playoff-high 31 points — tying Seattle’s franchise playoff record, helping the Storm beat Minnesota 92-71 to advance to the WNBA Finals.

This is the Storm's fourth trip to the WNBA Finals. They've won the previous three trips.

