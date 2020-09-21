5 things you need to know this Monday

$300 boost for Washington's unemployed; UW admissions process; Seahawks beat Patriots; Sumner family escapes fire with newborn; Washington attorneys remember RBG

Washington's Employment Security Department (ESD) announced that an extra $300 unemployment benefit will be processed for eligible residents starting today.

These payments will be in addition to the state's regular unemployment benefit. The ESD has said that the benefit is currently time-limited to those filing claims over a three-week period, between July 26 and Aug. 15.

To build the class of 2023, the University of Washington needed to read 46,000 applications in a two and a half month window, according to a book shedding light on the admissions process. UW gives applicants three ratings.

UW has used this system for 15 years, but every school has its own system, which can be confusing.

The Seahawks (2-0) defeated the New England Patriots (1-1) 35-30 in the first home game of the season.

With no fans allowed inside the stadium this year due to coronavirus concerns, the Seahawks played pre-recorded "fake fan sounds."

Two Sumner parents were finally able to bring their preemie baby home, but less than 24 hours of getting home from the NICU, they were forced to evacuate during the Sumner Grade Fire.

The family is thankfully okay, and the fire line stopped just a few yards from their home.

Washington attorneys who argued before the U.S. Supreme Court called Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg tough and a sharp questioner.

But former Washington Gov. Chris Gregoire, who argued three Supreme Court cases when she was the state's attorney general, also recalled a moment when Ginsburg later complimented her work, saying it was a career-making moment.

Ginsburg died at the age of 87 on Friday after a struggle with pancreatic cancer.

