5 things to know Friday

Bellevue school consolidation; Forklift operator arrested; Advisory vote bill passes Senate; Fred Meyer donates $10,000; Lucky Seahawks fan.

WASHINGTON, USA — 3 elementary schools recommended for consolidation in Bellevue

The Bellevue School District released its recommendation for consolidating elementary schools Thursday, suggesting students at three different schools be sent to other schools in the district.

The community will have a month to give feedback and attend open houses. After that, a school board vote on a proposed plan will be scheduled.

BSD originally announced that seven elementary schools with "declining enrollment" were under consideration for consolidation, including Ardmore, Eastgate, Enatai, Phantom Lake, Sherwood Forest, Woodridge, and Wilburton.

A memorial stands along Aurora Avenue for Jessica Valdez, a 27-year-old woman who was killed in a crash involving a forklift.

The forklift operator is in jail, suspected of driving drunk. This case was the focus in a courtroom on Thursday afternoon. The Judge found probable cause for vehicular homicide, DUI, and set bail at $300,000

The 54-year-old Seattle man, who KING 5 is not naming because he has not been formally charged yet, waived his first appearance. But family members of Valdez were in the courtroom.

While the Northwest braces for more cold weather, lawmakers in Olympia are busy thinking about how hot it will get this summer. The House Committee on Environment & Energy takes up a bill on Thursday that supporters say could be a matter of life and death during extreme heat.

In Washington, it's illegal for utilities to shut off power because of 'non-payment' during extremely cold weather. Attorney General Bob Ferguson is pushing House Bill 1329, which would take that same concept and apply it to summer heat waves.

The Fred Meyer that sold the winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball Jackpot on Monday donated $50,000 to the Auburn Food Bank on Thursday.

The Fred Meyer store received a $50,000 check for selling the winning Powerball ticket. The donation was in honor of the company's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste campaign to end hunger and eliminate waste.

The money will provide approximately 66,000 meals to the community, according to a press release.

Super Bowl LVII is expected to be a very competitive game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs with plenty of buzz surrounding the halftime show featuring Rihanna.

Much has been speculated about her plans, but some clues have been revealed through a series of advertisements. This year's commercials will cost advertisers a reported record $7 million for a 30-second advertisement and Seattle will be represented by one lucky fan who had to audition and even sing to earn a cameo.