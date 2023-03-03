5 things to know Friday

New Kohberger documents; Seattle drone company aids Turkey; Vaping marijuana in schools; Kathy Dobson case still unsolved; Woodinville family adopts dog in San Diego

Example video title will go here for this video

New search warrants were released in the Idaho murders case this week.

We know about what was found but can't ask follow-up questions to investigators because of a non-dissemination order in place. For example, it is known they found a knife in Kohberger's family home, but not what style it is or who it belonged to.

Officials released details of a hearing in which the court discussed reports of a potential conflict of interest involving Bryan Kohberger's public defender.

Reports said Kohberger's defender Anne Taylor represented the mother of Xana Kernodle, one of the victims, in an unrelated case.

KING 5 spoke with Bill Bailey, University of Washington School of Law professor of practice, to get some context on the events.

"Just because you represent a client once upon a time and then later on you get another case where you're representing another client and the interest is adverse to the former client, that does not knock the lawyer out of representation," Bailey said. Read more

More than 50,000 people are now believed to have been killed in Turkey and Syria due to devastating earthquakes in February.

A group of Washington aerospace innovators traveled across the world to help crews on the ground: the team behind Seattle-based Brinc Drones just returned from a mission to search for survivors using their advanced tactical drone product, the Lemur S.

"They just need a way to look inside those buildings," said Blake Resnick, the CEO of Brinc. "Staircases leading up might be collapsed, or a few stories might be collapsed, or there might be rubble obstructing entrances.”

Resnick's Lemur drone features capabilities including glass-breaking, two-way communication and laser-based lidar technology -- which helped inform Turkish locals of their loved one’s locations, even if the outcome was grim. Read more

Of the 18 vaping devices Principal Erin Duez has confiscated this school year at Anacortes High School, 16 of them are for pot.

"We're seeing a rise in students vaping THC where we used to just see nicotine," Duez said.

The situation has been so serious that ambulances had to be called for two students. Others have ended up nauseous and vomiting. One student was referred to inpatient treatment for addiction to THC. Read more

The missing persons case-turned-homicide of Kathy Dobson, also known by her maiden name Kathy Dawson, rocked Snohomish County 32 years ago.

The single mother of two vanished in June 1991. Then, her remains were found in an illegal garbage dump off Picnic Point Road in Edmonds over seven months after she disappeared. She was just 24 years old.

Family members knew she was hanging out with a dangerous crowd and involved with known drug dealers. So, they suspected the worst when the young Everett mom went missing.

“They never said she was a mother, a daughter or anything," said Lynne McKee, Kathy’s mother. "They just said she was a dancer from Deja Vu. It wasn’t right. She was a human being."

The Deja Vu in Everett was where Dobson worked as a dancer until her disappearance.

“It drove me crazy that they labeled her like they labeled a lot of the girls that disappeared in that time,” McKee said. Read more

Harvey the Husky is enjoying his first week at home in Woodinville.

The Lankston family had been considering adopting another dog for a while and when Sherry Langston spotted Harvey online it was love at first sight.

Harvey was a featured post on social media. Sherry said she saw the post shared by the San Diego Department of Animal Services, which mentioned that Harvey was an example of the adult dogs and cats that are often overlooked and passed up at shelters.

“I got excited and told my husband that I found our second dog! Then I realized he was in San Diego,” Langston said.

They ended up making the drive. Read more