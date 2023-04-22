5 things to know Friday

All-Star Week on a budget; OceanGate suspends operations; Washington nursing homes Medicaid boost; Man arrested after bomb threat; Bobby Wagner inspires students.

Example video title will go here for this video

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week is nearly upon Seattle, and if you don’t want to spend a ton of money, there are plenty of free or cheap activities that you can check out and still get the fan experience.

Here’s a round-up of some of the best ones. Read more

The Everett-based company that owned a submersible that fatally imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic said Thursday it has suspended operations.

OceanGate, a company based in Everett, Washington, owned the Titan submersible that is believed to have imploded as it made its descent on June 18 in the North Atlantic. The implosion killed all five people on board.

The company's website said Thursday that it “has suspended all exploration and commercial operations.” Read more

Nursing homes in Washington are now seeing more money coming in the door thanks to an increase in Medicaid funding that kicked in on July 1.

The $107 million boost is thanks to a $69.3 billion budget approved earlier this year by state lawmakers to fund critical state services over the next two years.

It comes as the industry battles staffing and occupancy issues as nursing homes face an upward battle post-pandemic. Read more

The man suspected of making a false bomb threat on an Alaska Airlines flight told investigators he did it because he believed members of the Cartel were waiting for him to land in Seattle, according to newly filed court documents.

Several flights were diverted to the Spokane International Airport on Thursday after 38-year-old Brandon L. Scott wrote a note threatening to blow up the plane if it landed in Seattle, its planned destination. He handed the note to a flight attendant and, shortly after, the plane landed at the Spokane airport. Nobody was injured and there was no bomb found anywhere on the plane. Read more

Seattle Seahawks star Bobby Wagner hopes to inspire the next generation of students interested in the tech industry.

Wagner visited Boeing's Renton factory Thursday with dozens of students as part of what he's calling his "Seattle Tech Tour." The goal is to open students' eyes to jobs after high school.

Wagner said his favorite part of the tour so far is seeing the students ask questions that are difficult for even the experts to answer. Read more