5 things to know Friday

Mariners postseason begins; King County public safety budget proposal; Amazon to hire 150k holiday workers; Indigenous prison powwow; Unidentified family photos.

Example video title will go here for this video

The Seattle Mariners' postseason begins with a game against the Toronto Blue Jays Friday afternoon.

To get to this point is nothing sort of magic after the Mariners were one of the five worst teams in baseball at the end of May. Seattle was 18-27 and on pace for 65 wins, which would have been the fifth-worst record in the league.

Then the Mariners started winning and winning and winning, thanks to a combination of pitching improvements and the otherworldly rookie season from Julio Rodriguez. Read more

King County Council members heard from a panel Thursday on Executive Dow Constantine's budget proposal for public safety departments.

The proposal included several notable additions. The King County Sheriff's Office would receive $1.7 million to create a special emphasis unit on gun violence in what the county calls "high-risk" communities. Funding would also be provided for two new divisions to separate out oversight of special operations and community programs.

The budget also covers funding for entities like the King County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney and Adult/Juvenile Detention Centers. Read more

Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season.

The announcement, made Thursday, shows the e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than Walmart, which said last month it would hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, compared to 150,000 in 2021.

Amazon, which typically beefs up its operations during the holidays, was looking for the same number of seasonal employees last year. Its other competitors, UPS and Target, have said their holiday hiring plans will also remain in line with the prior year. Read more

For the first time in nearly three years, inmates of the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla hosted a traditional Native powwow with family and friends as guests. It’s part religious ceremony and part celebration.

The powwow came back to the state penitentiary with the help of Jeremy Garretson, a convicted felon turned mentor for recently released prisoners. Garretson worked with the Department of Corrections to make the celebration a reality.

His life’s mission is to keep these men from ever going back to prison.

“Native Americans may not have the highest population per capita in this facility, but they have the highest recidivism rate amongst their ethnic and cultural groups," Garretson said. "Our people are perpetually coming back and coming back and it has to stop." Read more

A Seattle woman donated three boxes of family photos and a tea set to the Snoqualmie Valley Historical Museum in North Bend.

The woman's grandparents and great-uncles moved to the Preston area in the early 1900s. She ended up inheriting all of their photo collections. According to the museum staff, over half of the donated photos are unidentified.

Museum staff have turned to social media to complete their job of figuring out who are in the pictures. The museum has a large following on Facebook, where they share photos of unidentified people in Snoqualmie Valley history. Read more