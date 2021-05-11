5 things to know this Friday

Kids' vaccine demand outpaces supply; How to find pediatric vaccine appointment; School calendar debate; Rolovich appeals firing; González concedes mayoral race.

King County health officials said the county is expected to get enough COVID-19 vaccine doses this week for about 48,000 children, which is just over a fourth of the 180,000 children 5 to 11 now eligible.

This means demand will most likely exceed supply until doses become more widely available.

"We know that as with any new eligibility group in the first couple of weeks supplies will be tight and will likely not be sufficient to meet demand, and appointments will be hard to find initially,” Duchin explained. Read more

Now that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 has been approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many parents across the country are scrambling to find out how and where they can get their child vaccinated against the deadly virus.

In western Washington, parents will eventually have quite a few options, but in many cases will be competing with other vaccine and booster shot seekers due to the availability of appointments and doses.

KING 5 has compiled a list of places and resources for parents and guardians looking to get their children vaccinated. Read more

Students who got used to online classes and wearing masks on campus might have to adjust their summer plans in the coming school years.

According to Washington State’s Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, 18 school districts and one charter school are using grant funding to explore shortening the traditional summer break to allow for what’s known as a balanced school calendar.

Students would still be required to attend 180 days of instruction, but instead of an 11-week summer break and longer fall, winter and spring sessions, the district could switch to four, 45-day quarters with either two or three-week breaks throughout the year. Read more

Attorneys for former Washington State University head football coach Nick Rolovich are appealing his firing for refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine.

They contend school officials did not conduct a fair process to determine whether Rolovich should receive a religious exemption to a state mandate that all state employees must be vaccinated.

Attorneys Brian Fahling and Eric Kniffen sent a letter to university athletic director Pat Chun laying out their appeal of Rolovich's firing for just cause. Read more

Seattle City Council President and Mayoral Candidate Lorena González conceded the race to her opponent Bruce Harrell on Thursday saying, "With today’s ballot drop, it’s clear that Bruce Harrell will be the next Mayor of Seattle."

González said she called Harrell to congratulate him on his win and wished him luck "in his efforts to make progress on the challenges Seattle faces." She also thanked her supporters and said she was looking forward to resting, finishing her sixth year on the city council and "writing the next chapter of my public service." Read more

