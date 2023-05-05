5 things to know Friday

More thunderstorms; Unsolved murder; Proud Boy members guilty; Shawn Kemp plea; Mount Rainier Park feedback.

We have seen a lot of lightning and thunderstorms across western Washington recently.

If you think thunderstorms are increasing around the region, you are not wrong and there's data to support that conclusion.

A big reason for the change in thunderstorm potential from 1979 to 2021 is the warming temperatures across the state. Since the beginning of the 20th century, temperatures in Washington have risen by nearly 2 degrees Fahrenheit. Increasing temperatures, and the potential for the atmosphere to hold more moisture with warmer temperatures, result in higher levels of instability in the atmosphere and as a result, increases the thunderstorm potential. Read more

The name Tyrone Love is known by many in the greater Seattle community. He was a brother, son, young leader, worked at YMCA and was a club promoter.

He was murdered in 2009 and to this day, his case remains unsolved.

The Unsolved Northwest team spoke with his sisters and mentor who are hoping someone will come forward with information to solve this case. Read more

Ethan Nordean of Auburn and three other members, including its former leader, of the far-right extremist group were convicted Thursday of a plot to attack the U.S. Capitol in a desperate bid to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 presidential election.

A jury in Washington, D.C., found Nordean guilty of seditious conspiracy in one of the most serious cases brought in the stunning attack that unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021, as the world watched on live TV.

It’s a significant milestone for the Justice Department, which has now secured seditious conspiracy convictions against the leaders of two major extremist groups prosecutors say were intent on keeping Democratic President Joe Biden out of the White House at all costs. The charge carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years. Read more

Former Seattle SuperSonics star Shawn Kemp pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing Thursday morning after he was charged with first-degree assault in connection with a shooting at Tacoma Mall in March.

Kemp will be released without bail on his own recognizance with bail only being discussed if he misses a court date.

Kemp was initially arrested at the scene on March 8 but was released the next day pending further investigation. Read more

The National Park Service is seeking public feedback on potential entry changes at Mount Rainier National Park during peak visitation hours.

The proposal would involve timed entry at the Nisqually, Stevens Canyon and White River entrance stations. The park service said the changes are intended to address road and parking congestion, pedestrian safety and to minimize the impact on alpine meadows.

According to the National Park Service, from 2008 to 2021 annual visitation rose from 1.1 million visits per year to above 1.7 million visits, with 70% of visits occurring between July and September. Read more