5 things to know Friday

What to know about WA Cares deductions; National hazing database; Woman with TB detained; Suspects in theft ring arrested; Court rules against Seattle union.

Example video title will go here for this video

Beginning July 1, employers in Washington state will start deducting premiums from paychecks for the WA Cares Fund, the state’s new long-term care insurance program.

Workers will pay 0.58% of every $100 earned to fund the program. For a person making just over $50,000 a year, contributions will be about $24 a month or less than $1 a day. Some workers are eligible to receive an exemption from the paycheck deductions, like workers who are unlikely to be able to use the benefits. Read more

Sam Martinez’ family helped get laws passed to combat hazing in Washington state.

They are preparing to take their anti-hazing message nationwide, thanks to help from University of Washington (UW) students.

Since January, Martinez’s parents have worked with 10 undergraduates from the University of Washington’s Information School on a public database listing hazing incidents at colleges.

“Our main goal is to stop hazing deaths from occurring ever again,” said Amaya Kejriwal, project manager and UW junior. Read more

A Tacoma woman with tuberculosis was detained by Pierce County deputies June 1 after previously refusing to isolate and get treatment.

She was detained at her home and booked into a negative pressure room in Pierce County Jail. The room is equipped for isolation, testing and treatment, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

"We are hopeful she will choose to get the life-saving treatment she needs to treat her tuberculosis," the health department wrote on its blog. Read more

Three suspects that allegedly stole more than $75,000 were arrested in Bellevue last month.

The three suspects, aged 18, 22 and 27, were taken into custody outside Bellevue Square on May 20 after security witnessed them stealing from stores inside the mall. Two of the suspects attempted to run when confronted by officers but were quickly apprehended.

The suspects have been linked to an organized retail theft ring out of Bogota, Colombia, and allegedly have been prolific in the I-5 corridor between California and Washington. Read more

In a dispute about the pressure that organized labor can exert during a strike, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday against unionized drivers who walked off the job with their trucks full of wet concrete.

The decision united liberal and conservative justices in labor's latest loss at the high court. The lone dissenter in the case, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, said the ruling would hinder the development of labor law and “erode the right to strike." Read more