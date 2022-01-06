5 things to know Friday

The lone resident of Protection Island; Surgeon killed in Tulsa worked in Seattle; Vigil honors shooting victims; Fugitive killed in Kent; Puppy sale regulations.

A 73-year-old who lives by himself on Protection Island lives a life few can imagine.

Marty Bluewater's parents purchased vacation property on the island 51 years ago. They planned to turn it into a huge development before it was designated as a wildlife refuge.

Now, he says he feels "like I'm another one of the creatures running around." Read more

A surgeon killed in a mass shooting in Tulsa, Okla., formerly worked at Swedish Medical Center, the hospital confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

"Dr. Preston Phillips, the surgeon so tragically killed yesterday in Tulsa, was on the medical staff at Swedish from 1998-2005 with Seattle Orthopedics," a spokesperson said.

Phillips, who performed back surgery on the gunman, was specifically targeted in the shooting. The gunman repeatedly called the medical clinic complaining of pain after his surgery. Tulsa Police said they have a letter written by the gunman indicating he planned to kill Phillips and anybody who got in his way. Read more

Outside of Saint James Cathedral, Father Michael Ryan called the recent wave of mass shootings an outrage.

“I am almost numb. One thing after another,” said Ryan.

On Thursday, a vigil and march were held in Seattle to honor those killed and to demand action.

“We have to get to the level of rage where we won’t just let another one pass by," said Ryan. Read more

A fugitive wanted for murder in the disappearance of a California woman was shot and killed by law enforcement in Kent Wednesday evening.

The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office filed murder charges on May 26 against Marshall Curtis Jones III, 27, in connection to the disappearance of Alexis Gabe, 24, a resident of Oakley, California.

Police said Jones was shot and killed by officers serving a murder warrant at a Kent apartment in the 3500 block of South 22nd Place. Read more

The Pierce County Council voted on a series of regulations designed to curb puppy mills.

The regulations forbid pet shops in unincorporated Pierce County to sell dogs younger than 8 weeks old and require pet stores to get their dogs from an organization licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

If the animal is bought from an individual, that person must be in compliance with the state’s laws on dog breeding. Read more