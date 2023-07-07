5 things to know Friday

Ferry staffing; CID money lost; SPD footage shows Trump flag; Saving Tokitae; Tacoma is a top place to live.

Washington State Ferries is facing an aging workforce while job interest declines.

Despite hiring hundreds of workers in the last two years, enough staff has retired or left for other jobs to eliminate much of that progress. There were 53 retirements in just the last year, according to WSF.

The staffing shortages and ship shortages have led to downsized routes this summer.

"We're being creative with the way we can keep our employees and train them faster to get the license they need," Washington State Ferries spokesman Dana Warr said. Read more





Before All-Star Week, leaders with both MLB and the Mariners said it would be "the most inclusive" All-Star game ever.

Now that it's over, however, small business owners in the neighboring Chinatown-International District said they hardly saw any of the $50 million in revenue expected to have been generated.

"I walked around the whole Chinatown a couple times these last couple days. I kind of just check on everyone, and, I think everyone's business has been affected by this in a negative way surprisingly," said the owner of Baegopa, a Korean barbecue restaurant. Read more

The Seattle Office of Police Accountability is investigating after body camera footage revealed what the department admitted were inappropriate items displayed in the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct breakroom.

The body camera footage from Jan. 1, 2021, showed officers responding to a call and on the wall, a “Trump 2020” flag was on display.

As officers are leaving the room, the body camera catches a mock gray tombstone above the microwave with the name Damarius Butts, a 19-year-old who was shot and killed by Seattle police. Read more

A nonprofit working to bring the last surviving Southern Resident orca in captivity back to Washington waters shared progress on the efforts to move her on Thursday.

Tokitae is the last of the surviving Southern Resident orcas that were captured from Puget Sound and sold into captivity. For most of her life, Tokitae has lived in a concrete tank at the Miami Seaquarium.

The Lummi Nation, activists and animal welfare advocates have been fighting for years to bring her back to the Salish Sea. Read more

Tacoma was listed as one of the best places to live and move into, according to a study from bankrate.com. The study looked at criteria such as well-being, affordability, job market, diversity and migration.

Tacoma ranks third, beating out places like Alexandria, Virginia, Raleigh, North Carolina and Oakland, California. Read more