5 things to know Friday

Idaho murder timeline; Affidavit released; Amazon layoffs; Speaker of the House; Eagle recovering.

Court documents reveal investigators found DNA on a knife sheath and used cellphone data to identify 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger as the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students in November.

The students – Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington – were found stabbed to death Nov. 13 in a rental house.

Click here for a timeline of events leading up to the murders and Kohberger's first court appearance Thursday.

Court documents detailing how police connected suspect Bryan Kohberger to the murders of four University of Idaho students were unsealed Thursday.

An affidavit shows police recovered a knife sheaf from one of the victim’s bedrooms that had a DNA sample on it.

Investigators said cell phone data indicates Kohberger turned off his cell phone during the killings. Read more

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced in a post published Wednesday that the tech giant will eliminate over 18,000 roles.

The total number of layoffs includes those announced in Nov. 2022, with a second wave expected to start in mid-January, Jassy said.

He said Amazon typically waits to announce the layoffs to the public after speaking with the people impacted, but an employee leaked the information before the company could reach out to the affected employees. Read more

For a long and frustrating third day, divided Republicans kept the speaker’s chair of the U.S. House sitting empty Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed again and again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber’s gavel.

Pressure was building as McCarthy lost seventh, eighth and then historic ninth, 10th and 11th rounds of voting, surpassing the number 100 years ago, in a prolonged fight to choose a speaker in a disputed election. By nightfall, despite raucous protests from Democrats, Republicans voted to adjourn and return Friday to try again. Read more

A wounded bald eagle is recovering at a Snohomish County wildlife center after suffering a broken wing.

"You can tell she's not very happy about being here," said Jessie Paolello, clinic manager at Sarvey Wildlife Care Center in Arlington.

Workers at Sarvey had to take the adult bald eagle from her cage and put a tube down her throat to hydrate her because she was refusing to eat.

The bird was found off the side of a road in the Skagit County town of La Conner on January 4. Fish and Wildlife workers from both the state and the Swinomish reservation rescued the raptor. It's believed she may have been hit by a car.

She has a badly wounded wing and isn't able to fly. Read more

