5 things to know this Friday

Heavy snow in the mountains caused Snoqualmie, Stevens, Blewett and White passes to close due to hazardous driving conditions.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted Thursday the four passes would likely remain closed until Sunday because "conditions are too dangerous for crews to be in the pass areas."

"We recognize the importance of these corridors but nothing is more important than the safety of our crews and the public. We are prepared to move in once it is safe, and we appreciate your patience during this challenging situation," WSDOT tweeted. Read more

Areas of Grays Harbor, Thurston and Mason counties experienced flooding Thursday due to heavy rain and snowmelt.

There are evacuations in place in multiple counties. The Red Cross has set up a shelter for those displaced. Read more

The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting Washington state hospitals harder than it ever has, especially hospitals in the Puget Sound region where the omicron surge is driving case counts to record levels.

The uptick in cases and hospitalizations is believed to be driven by the omicron surge, which is spreading much more rapidly than any previously seen variant of the virus. However, the rise in COVID-19 patients is only compounding a capacity problem that already existed. Read more

Low supply and high demand are causing an unprecedented spike in used car prices as the ongoing threat of COVID-19 continues to have an impact on small businesses.

Obtaining used cars to sell has become increasingly difficult, and large online retailers aren't making it easier. Read more

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is preparing to receive a surge of pothole reports from residents in the coming weeks following the winter storms that struck the region.

The SDOT said it filled thousands of potholes last year. However, winter storms like the one that recently hit the region can cause them to reappear. Read more

