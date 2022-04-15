5 things to know this Friday

The Mariners home opener; Friday Harbor fire was arson; Alaska brings back all Paine flights; effects of catalytic converter law; widow testifies for Oregon law.

Friday is Opening Day at T-Mobile Park as the Seattle Mariners take on the Houston Astros. Gates open at 4:40 p.m. and the first pitch is scheduled for 6:42 p.m.

A pregame program will begin at 6 p.m. and will be televised on ROOT SPORTS. The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by 10-time All-Star Ichiro Suzuki, and the National Anthem will be performed by Seattle artist Ayron Jones.

Tickets to Opening Day are sold out, but the team said tickets to the remaining eight games of the M's opening homestand are still available.

The Town of Friday Harbor says a fire that tore through a block of businesses earlier last week was intentionally set.

The fire that started early in the morning on April 7 originated from a deck behind Crystal Seas Kayaking and was determined to be arson, according to a post from city.

The cause was determined by a National Response Team from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the town said.

The regional ATF and the San Juan County Sheriff's Office are continuing to search for suspects.

Alaska Airlines said Thursday that by mid-June it will be back up to full service from Paine Field in Everett.

Commercial flights, which Alaska has only offered from Paine for a few years, were scaled back during the pandemic.

By June 17, full service will peak at 18 daily departures, which Alaska said is its full allotment from Paine Field, and will include a number of destinations in the western United States.

Legitimate business owners fear they will be hurt by a law targeting catalytic converter thieves.

Catalytic converters are car parts containing precious metals and thefts have increased across the country, including in Washington.

State lawmakers passed House Bill 1815 in response, which in part bans the cash sale of catalytic converters starting July 1. Sellers can only be paid with checks three days after the initial sale under the law.

Jim King, a lobbyist for the Independent Business Association, said prohibiting the use of cash will hurt auto wreckers, who routinely pay cash for cars in transactions with private owners and during auctions.

Multnomah County Commissioners took the first step in passing law that would ban the public display of human remains in response to a KING 5 Investigation that found a man's body was dissected in front of an audience in Portland last October.

The five-member county commission voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an ordinance that would ban the public display of human remains (except by museums, universities, and other authorized entities), fine violators $1,000 a day, and seize the ill-gotten profits from offenders.

The proposal comes after a KING 5 Investigation that revealed that David Saunders's body was dissected in front of an audience that paid up to $500 a ticket. A retired college professor ran the session and invited participants to wear rubber gloves and prod the body of the deceased 98-year-old man.

