Nearly one million passengers will travel through Sea-Tac International Airport this Thanksgiving. The busiest travel days are the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and the following Sunday and Monday.

Make your trip as smooth as possible with this holiday travel guide:

BEFORE YOU GO TO THE AIRPORT

Download the new Sea-Tac Airport app to check security wait times, flight alerts, and parking spot reminders.

Check-in to your flight and print your boarding pass before arriving at Sea-Tac. Check if your airline lets you print luggage tags in advance.

Consider joining the SEA Visitor Pass trial program, which allows you to escort someone to the gate, or pick up a guest at their terminal, without buying a ticket.

Sign up for airport text alerts. Text the word UPDATE to 206-347-8045 to be notified about major airport delays or happenings.

GETTING TO AND FROM THE AIRPORT

Arrive early: Sea-Tac officials recommend two hours ahead for domestic flights and three hours early for international travel.

Think opposite: In the morning, drop off passengers at Arrivals. In the evening, pick up passengers at Departures.

Public transit: Consider light rail, ride-share or airport shuttles to avoid high occupancy at Sea-Tac parking garages.

SIMPLIFY SECURITY CHECKPOINTS

Sign up for TSA PreCheck, Global Entry or CLEAR for quicker travel through security checkpoints. Click here to learn about expedited security programs.

Be ready to remove any electronics larger than a cell phone from your carry-on luggage going through security.

Know the list of prohibited items before going through a security checkpoint. Some items that you aren't allowed to carry on, you can pack in checked luggage.

TRAVELING WITH KIDS

Sea-Tac has seven nursing suites throughout the airport.

Checkout these kids' activities at the airport to distract your little ones before a long flight.

Snacks are allowed in carry-on bags, but no liquids over 3.4 ounces or 100 ml. Only carry on the food you plan to eat in the airport or on your flight. Otherwise, holiday treats should be packed in checked luggage.

TRAVELING WITH PETS

Sea-Tac has new pet relief areas that can be found on this map.

Several airlines have changed their rules about service animals on flights. Check here for info on Alaska, Southwest, and Spirit airlines. Contact your airline directly for details.

For additional information on these topics and more, visit the Port of Seattle website for Sea-Tac International Airport.

