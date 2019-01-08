Fleet Week has been a Seafair tradition along the Seattle waterfront since 1950 that celebrates the men and women who serve our country.

The week started Monday when hundreds of sailors from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and the Royal Canadian Navy arrived in Elliott Bay during a parade of ships.

This year’s Fleet Week features the USS Spruance, USS Mobile Bay, and the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Active at Pier 66. Two Royal Canadian Navy ships, the HMCS Edmonton and HMCS Nanaimo, can be found at Pier 69.

The public is invited to come aboard the U.S. and Canadian ships to meet the men and women who serve on the vessels, and learn about what life is like out at sea. The last tour will be given Saturday morning (see below for tour times and locations).

Photos: Tour the USS Spruance

Photos: Tour the USS Spruance

Images from a tour of the USS Spruance during Seafair Fleet Week in Seattle. The USS Spruance is one of several U.S. or Canadian ships the public can tour for free along the Seattle waterfront during Fleet Week. While the tours are free, there are some things you should know before you go.

Getting aboard

The tour entrances at Pier 66 and 69 will be marked with signs pointing you to the right direction. Guests should plan for the possibility of long lines and prepare to go through a security check before going aboard.

Security will be like what you would see at most airports: bag checks, metal detectors, and be prepared to show a photo ID.

How long will it last?

Tours typically take between 30 and 45 minutes. However, tours can go longer depending on the amount of questions that are asked by each group.

What to wear

Plan on wearing comfortable clothing. Avoid wearing high-heels, or any clothing or jewelry that may get caught or snagged on something. Open-toed shoes are not recommended.

Handbags and diaper bags are allowed but will be searched during the security check. You should be prepared to carry whatever you bring on board during the entire tour.

Who can go on a tour?

While there is no age requirement, guests may discover some physical challenges while on the tour. The ships have steep ladders to climb, uneven surfaces, and narrow passageways you will have to navigate through.

Parents may have difficulty carrying small children while touring the ship. Tours may not be appropriate for anyone with heart conditions, breathing difficulties, or other medical conditions, according to the Seafair website.

The U.S. and Canadian ships are not handicapped accessible; however, personnel can discuss the ships with anyone who cannot get aboard.

Can I take pictures?

Yes! Photography is permitted, but some areas of the ships cannot be photographed.

Lens larger than 100mm and drone photography is not allowed.

Tour times and locations:

U.S. Coast Guard at Pier 66: USCGC Active

August 1: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

August 2: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

U.S. Navy at Pier 66: USS Spruance and USS Mobile Bay

August 1: 9 a.m. – 2 a.m.

August 2: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Royal Canadian Navy at Pier 69: HMCS Edmondton and HMCS Nanaimo

August 1: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

August 2: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

August 3: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Note: Guests who visit the HMCS Edmonton and HMCS Nanaimo should be aware that you will be outside United States jurisdiction and subject to Canadian laws while aboard the ships.

WATCH: Aerials of the USS Spruance and USS Mobile Bay on the Seattle waterfront