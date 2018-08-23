Washington State Fair Western Rodeo Parade and Cattle Drive

Sept. 7, 10 a.m.

You don’t want to miss the annual cattle drive through downtown Puyallup. Equestrian drill teams, school marching bands, horse hitches, costume characters and loads of fun, kick off the Fair and the Rodeo. KING 5’s Mimi Jung is the 2018 Rodeo grand marshal.

WATCH: KING 5 drone "Dexter" soars over Washington State Fair

Fireworks Spectacular

Aug. 31, Sept. 7, 14, 21

Celebrate Fridays, with a spectacular fireworks show at the fair. The amazing display will light up the skies of Puyallup at 10 p.m.

2018 Washington State Fair Concert Series

Seattle's own Macklemore is bringing the 'Good Old Days' to Puyallup. The show is set for Friday, September 21 at 7:30 p.m. Other fair performers include Florida Georgia Line, Toby Keith, Boy George, and Rascal Flats.

The Farm at SillyVille

From feeding chickens to harvesting veggies, The Farm at SillyVille let’s kids be a farmer for the day. The 1.5-acre farm teaches kids farming concepts by igniting their imagination.

Giant Pumpkin Carving

Sept. 1-3, 8-9, 15-16

Head over to the Fountain Planza at Gold Gate to see master carver Russ Leno create works of art out of giant pumpkins. Each creation is different, and he’s fascinating to watch in action.

WATCH: 360 view of the Skyride at Washington State Fair (Drag your mouse around the video to look around in different directions)

