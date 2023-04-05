5 things to know Thursday

Hole in Seattle ramp; Tokitae health update; Kitsap County woman killed in Phoenix; West African Comm Council fraud; Birthday diaper donations.

Example video title will go here for this video

The ramp to northbound state Route 99 from the West Seattle Bridge could be closed for the next 10 days after a large pothole caused several flat tires.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted just after 7 a.m. Wednesday that the ramp was closed until further notice as crews evaluated repairs for a pothole that created a hole in the road. WSDOT officials said the ramp will be closed for 10 days for repairs.

The 5-by-4 foot pothole was discovered around 10 p.m. Tuesday night after several drivers had to pull over on the side of the roadway to replace their tires. Read more

Tokitae is one step closer to returning home to the Pacific Northwest.

In a joint report released Monday by the Miami Seaquarium, which is managed by The Dolphin Company, and Friends of Lolita, plans to relocate the orca are moving forward.

Tokitae, who was captured in the 1970s at age four, spent the last 53 years in captivity at the Miami Seaquarium where she performed under the name Lolita. She is known to the Lummi nation as Sk’aliCh’elh’tenaut. Read more

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman who previously lived in the Bremerton area and was found dead in Phoenix, Arizona on April 29.

Lauren Heike, 29, was hiking on a trail near East Libby Street and North 65th Place in north Phoenix when Phoenix Police Lt. James Hester said she was attacked from behind. Heike died from her injuries.

Officers responded to a call of an injured person about 10:30 a.m. The fire department declared Heike dead at the scene. Read more

For the first time, the founder and former executive director of the Seattle-based West African Community Council (WACC), a nonprofit that serves West African immigrants, is publicly defending himself after accusations of embezzlement.

“No money is missing," said Issa Ndyiade, 43. "No money is stolen. I did not commit fraud.”

In December, Ndyiade was ousted from the WACC after a court-appointed receiver uncovered approximately $2.3 million in donations that were deposited in an off-the-books account. Read more

Every year since he was five, Russell Bennett has given gifts to others for his birthday.

It's a tradition that started in 2011 when his mom, Sunday Tollefson, encouraged his friends to donate diapers or wipes in lieu of birthday gifts.

Back then, he got just over a thousand donations.

This year, for his 18th birthday, his goal was 23,000 diapers and wipes. He exceeded it by collecting 25,000. Read more