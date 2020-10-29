5 things you need to know this Thursday

Use caution on ballot info sites; Boeing cutting jobs; COVID spikes in western Washington; Restaurants on to-go apps without knowing; Queen Asian giant hornet caught

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State warns voters about unofficial ballot info website

Secretary of State Kim Wyman is urging voters to be careful with an unofficial website many people are using to check on the status of their ballots.

The popular site VoteWashington.info appears to be a helpful tool for looking up ballot information and voter turnout by county. Wyman says she has already spotted information that is wrong.

Boeing announced on Wednesday that it expects to cut its workforce to about 130,000 people by the end of next year, or 30,000 fewer than it began within 2020.

It's unclear where those jobs will be cut, but it's bound to have an impact on Washington state.

State health officials say a new COVID-19 report shows an increase in cases and hospitalizations throughout Washington.

In an updated situation report released Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Health said the virus is spreading faster in western Washington than eastern Washington, but is rising on both sides of the Cascades.

Food delivery apps providing consumers with an easy way to get fed during the pandemic don't need a restaurant's permission to deliver their food. That is causing confusion for some Washington restaurant owners.

Restaurant owners, who did not give the companies permission to deliver their food, said the companies post outdated menus resulting in complaints.

Several days after 98 Asian giant hornets were captured in Whatcom County, experts discovered two Asian giant hornet queens in the same tree as the nest.

WSDA has removed the section of the tree with the nest and plans on opening it on Thursday.

