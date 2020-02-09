5 things you need to know this Wednesday

Unemployment aid; Massive Washington drug bust; Tommy Le death investigation; Coronavirus modifications at hotels; Mama Blue cancer diagnosis

Washington's Employment Security Department (ESD) announced that an extra $300 unemployment benefit will be processed for eligible residents starting Sept. 21.

These payments will be in addition to the state's regular unemployment benefit. Not everyone who has filed a claim will be eligible for the extra funding, and ESD has said that the benefit is currently time-limited to those filing claims over a three-week period, between July 26 and Aug. 15.

Sixty- four people were arrested and more than $1.2 million were seized during a series of regional law enforcement operations targeting drug traffickers over the last six weeks.

The regional law enforcement investigation targeted a drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine.

20-year-old Tommy Le was fatally shot by a deputy in Burien in June of 2017. The King County Sheriff's Office later revealed he was holding a pen instead of a knife.

A report found 'serious gaps' in the investigation into his death, stating deputies were interviewed five weeks after the shooting and weren't asked any follow-up questions. The report also claims that the county's Use of Force board didn't look at the evidence in determining whether force was justified-- like the fact that Le was likely running away when he was shot in the back.

Seattle's hotel occupancy rate in July was down nearly 60% compared to the same time last year.

To make up for that, and to make stays safer, hotels are implementing new coronavirus safety protocols like having a guest use their smartphone as a room key and TV remote and limiting the number of people allowed in elevators.

Beloved Seahawks fan 'Mama Blue', who even has her own toy figurine and spot in the fan hall of fame, announced that she has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Seattle fans quickly raised $12,000 for her medical bills.

