5 things you need to know this Wednesday

Fires close schools and threaten homes; Air quality tips; Questionable COVID testing company; Boeing Dreamliner delays; Edmonds restaurants offer school lunches.

Fires exploded across Washington state this week. Gov. Inslee said at least 330,00 acres burned in 24 hours, which is more than the past 12 fire seasons.

The Sumner Grade Fire forced Level 3 evacuations in Bonney Lake and has threatened several homes and structures.

Schools in Sumner-Bonney Lake, Orting and Lake Tapps canceled classes due to the fire danger and power outages.

Wildfire smoke blanketed Puget Sound this week, bringing low visibility, a dusting of ash and the strong smell of smoke.

Residents are urged to stay indoors with the windows shut and avoid outdoor exertion when the air quality is unhealthy. Read more

Millions of dollars in public COVID testing money is going to a Washington company with questionable ties. Washington state-based Honu Management is under scrutiny after failing to meet its COVID-19 testing contract within three days.

The company won a $14 million contract for testing in Dallas, but Texas officials put that contract on hold after the company didn't deliver test results in a timely manner.

The Spokane Valley company is also linked to an ongoing investigation by the Washington State Department of Health. Read more

Boeing discovered a new problem with the 787 Dreamliner that will delay deliveries.

Inspections found flaws in the way that sections of the plane's rear were joined together. The issue will delay delivery of the two-aisle planes while the FAA investigates. Read more

Chefs at Edmonds restaurants Salt and Iron and Market Fishmonger and Eatery are preparing healthy schools lunches for students learning remotely this school year.

Each meal costs $5. Parents say the prepared lunches help relieve some of the stress from at-home learning. Read more

Also see: Seattle local forecast