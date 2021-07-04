5 things you need to know this Wednesday

Homebound woman struggles for vaccine; COVID-19 variants and schools; Pierce County probes sheriff's call; CDC recommends soap and water; State senator apologizes

Rosemary Walters has lived a very full life, but even at 95, she feels there is still more to live.

Last summer, though, in the depths of the coronavirus pandemic, Walters suffered a stroke that left her paralyzed and bedridden in her Edmonds home.

Her daughter, Bryce Durst, has tried to get her mom, who cannot leave the house, a COVID-19 vaccine. Durst said she has called everyone from the Department of Health to the governor's office asking how to get her mom vaccinated, but no one has been any help.

"I feel like we are the forgotten few," she said. "And I know we're not the only ones out there." Read more

COVID-19 infections in Washington schools have been low, but state officials are keeping an eye on outbreaks of the B117 variant at Minnesota schools.

Minnesota health officials said 749 schools in the state have had B117 activity. In the United Kingdom, where the variant first emerged, 50,000 children tested positive in the first month.

Officials in Washington state said more data is needed to know whether the B117 variant is spreading more easily among children, and whether that will have an effect on schools in our state. A survey of western Washington's 10 largest school districts shows just a handful of COVID-19 cases in children. Read more

The Pierce County Council is moving forward with an investigation into a phone call Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer made to a 911 dispatch center.

During that call, the sheriff claimed Sedrick Altheimer, a Black newspaper carrier, was threatening to kill him. But Troyer later retracted the statement when speaking with the Tacoma Police Department. The call on an internal line at the dispatch center led to more than 40 officers from multiple agencies rushing toward the scene.

The Pierce County Council unanimously approved to launch the investigation on the January incident. The Tacoma Police Department supported the probe, and Troyer, who was elected last November, said he would cooperate. Read more

Soap and water may be all that’s needed to keep surfaces coronavirus-free in your home, according to the latest federal guidance released Monday.

“In most situations, regular cleaning of surfaces with soap and detergent, not necessarily disinfecting those surfaces, is enough to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Walensky explained that the risk of a person being infected by coronavirus through contact with contaminated surfaces and objects is low. Read more

A Washington state lawmaker has apologized for joining a virtual meeting while behind the wheel of her car, possibly violating state laws.

State Sen. Rebecca Saldaña, a Democrat who represents parts of Seattle and Renton, took part in a virtual Senate Transportation Committee meeting on Tuesday while driving her car on city streets. Saldaña joined the meeting via video call while behind the wheel while wearing headphones, occasionally glancing at her video screen.

"I sincerely regret having made this choice, and I do not condone distracted driving or the violation of our state's traffic laws for any reason," her apology said in part.

Using headphones while driving, and watching videos while driving are against the law in Washington. Read more

