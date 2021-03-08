5 things you need to know this Tuesday

Primary Election today; Ballot drop box locations; Hospitals seeing surge in COVID cases; Potential school supply shortage; Olympia woman at the Olympics.

Ballot returns statewide show lukewarm enthusiasm over Tuesday's primary election in Washington state.

As of Monday morning, roughly 15% of Washington voters returned ballots to their county elections offices. The number was slightly higher in King County, the state's most populous, at just under 16%.

People have until 8 p.m. to cast their ballot. Read more

Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day or returned to a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

The Secretary of State's Office recommended voters who return their ballots on election day bring them to a ballot drop box instead of dropping them in the mail to ensure they are postmarked in time.

The Washington State Hospital Association said Monday its hospitals are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the now-dominant delta variant.

Officials explained that, with vaccines being so readily available, the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations is scary, physically draining and emotionally draining for health care workers, who have been dealing with the pandemic for more than a year and a half.

The association said it's also urging hospitals and health care providers to require their employees to get the vaccine with very few exceptions. Read more

Experts are predicting that the distribution shortage impacting many industries and businesses during the pandemic could lead to a school supply shortage.

Dale Fusch is the president of Strictly for Kids in Tacoma, a school and teacher supply store that also sells and manufactures playground equipment and furniture for childcare facilities.

Fusch said on top of the pandemic, the distribution shortage has made it a difficult year for his business. Read more

Amy Murry is a member of the U.S. swim team in Tokyo, but she has not spent any time in the pool. The licensed massage therapist, who has a practice in Olympia, works “hands on” with the men and women swimmers.

She’s usually working on the competitors during races, but she keeps tabs on how the team is doing. Read more

