5 things you need to know this Tuesday

Mass vaccine site in Seattle; Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Volunteers to administer vaccines; VERIFY: Flu in the U.S.; Sea lions in Ballard.

A mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Lumen Field Event Center will open in March as the city of Seattle expands its effort to vaccinate people.

Approximately 5,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will initially be administered at Lumen Field each week, according to the city. That could increase to as much as 21,000 vaccinations a day – supply permitting.

The city and Swedish Hospital will operate the vaccination site, which is expected to open in mid-March. Read more

A National Vaccine Advisory Committee member from Washington says the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be available in our state in a few weeks, but there won't be very much supply to start.

"It's actually going to take a while before we see large amounts of vaccine available in the United States in general and in Washington state in particular," said Dr. John Dunn, with Kaiser Permanente Washington.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires a single dose and isn't as complicated to store, so Dunn said it will benefit rural communities. Read more

Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics are relying heavily on volunteers, who are tasked with setting up sites, answering phones, assisting patients and doing paperwork.

KING 5 has compiled a list of current volunteer opportunities in the Puget Sound region. Some of them are experiencing a surge in interest from potential volunteers and opportunities could be very limited.

Flu activity this season is at the lowest its been in 25 years.

The weekly flu surveillance report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows more than 650,000 specimens have been tested for the flu this season and only 1,499 have come back positive for a positivity rate of 0.2%.

Experts with the CDC think COVID-19 mitigation efforts are contributing to the drop in flu cases. Read more



A group of sea lions has been causing a stir in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood.

The group of California sea lions, which has been reported at times to number 40 to 50 animals, has been squabbling over a floating breakwater near Ray’s Boathouse, a waterfront restaurant.

“It’s like P.T. Barnum said, nothing draws a crowd like a crowd,” said Doug Zellers, general manager and co-owner of Ray’s. “So when you get a couple people here, more people pull in.” Read more

Also see: Seattle local forecast