5 things you need to know this Monday

Are you ready for the “Big One?”
Washingtonians will soon have another tool to help keep them safe when an earthquake strikes near their location.
On Tuesday, May 4, the ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning System goes live in Washington state. Once launched, ShakeAlert will be able to send residents an alert on their mobile phones, providing valuable seconds of warning to take cover before the shaking from an earthquake reaches their location. Read more
A community of Seattle’s first people is making a renewed push to right what they say is a decades-old wrong.
The Duwamish Tribe has been fighting to be recognized by the federal government, and they think they now have a better shot at achieving that goal.
A petition in support of federal recognition has garnered more than 30,000 signatures, and a growing number of people are paying a kind of “rent” into a fund that supports the Duwamish and their roughly 600 members. Read more
Data from the Washington State Immunization Information System show nearly a 7% gap between women and men who are fully vaccinated in the state, with similar gaps showing up in counties including King, Pierce and Snohomish.
In Pierce County, health officials have tried to find ways to make getting the vaccine easier and tailor distribution to people’s lives.
But in regards to the gender disparity, the issue may not be convenience, but messaging. Read more
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we work and where we live. The city of Aberdeen in Grays Harbor County is benefitting from those changes, according to national data.
According to a recent study, Aberdeen ranked number nine in the country for net in-migration, or the number of people moving into the community. Read more
The 2020 U.S. Census Report came out on Monday, and it shows that over the past 10 years, Washington has been growing at a rapid pace.
However, this past decade did not set a record for Washington’s population increase in the past century. Read more
