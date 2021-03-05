5 things you need to know this Monday

Earthquake warning system being released; Renewed push for Duwamish Tribe; gender discrepancies in vaccinations; Aberdeen's growth; 2020 Census data.

Are you ready for the “Big One?”

Washingtonians will soon have another tool to help keep them safe when an earthquake strikes near their location.

A community of Seattle’s first people is making a renewed push to right what they say is a decades-old wrong.

The Duwamish Tribe has been fighting to be recognized by the federal government, and they think they now have a better shot at achieving that goal.

A petition in support of federal recognition has garnered more than 30,000 signatures, and a growing number of people are paying a kind of “rent” into a fund that supports the Duwamish and their roughly 600 members. Read more

Data from the Washington State Immunization Information System show nearly a 7% gap between women and men who are fully vaccinated in the state, with similar gaps showing up in counties including King, Pierce and Snohomish.

In Pierce County, health officials have tried to find ways to make getting the vaccine easier and tailor distribution to people’s lives.

But in regards to the gender disparity, the issue may not be convenience, but messaging. Read more

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we work and where we live. The city of Aberdeen in Grays Harbor County is benefitting from those changes, according to national data.

According to a recent study, Aberdeen ranked number nine in the country for net in-migration, or the number of people moving into the community. Read more

The 2020 U.S. Census Report came out on Monday, and it shows that over the past 10 years, Washington has been growing at a rapid pace.

However, this past decade did not set a record for Washington’s population increase in the past century. Read more

