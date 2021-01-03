5 things you need to know this Monday

Dr. Anthony Fauci on vaccines; Alaska Airlines new Boeing aircraft; Pediatric vaccinations down; Larger Washington school districts on reopening; Future of orcas.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, is encouraging Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine "most available to them."

It comes a day after the Food and Drug Administration issued emergency approval of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine, which was found to be 85% protective against the most severe COVID-19 illness.

In an interview with "Meet the Press" Sunday, Fauci said all three coronavirus vaccines, including Moderna, Pfizer and now Johnson & Johnson, are "highly efficacious." Read more

Alaska Airlines will begin passenger flights Monday on its new Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft with a flight to California.

The airplane was re-certified for flight by the FAA in November after being grounded since March 2019 following two fatal crashes.

After receiving the plane in January, Alaska pilots and other employees spent weeks training and putting the aircraft through hours of test flights. Read more

While COVID-19 vaccines are the talk of the world right now, routine vaccinations for children to prevent things like chickenpox and meningitis are significantly down since the start of the pandemic.

Data from the Washington Department of Health show pediatric vaccinations are down nearly 40% for some age groups.

Pediatricians are warning of the dangers this presents, including increasing the risk of outbreaks of diseases like measles. Read more

Washington state is falling behind the rest of the country for in-person instruction. That's the insinuation by conservative think tank Washington Policy Center.

The group said aggregate data shows the state's percentage of students in classrooms is 19.2%, which is among the lowest in the country.

But the State's Superintendent of Public Instruction's tracking puts the number of students who attend in-person classes at 28.3% on a single day, and 33.1% of students are in-person weekly. Still, that is low when compared with other parts of the United States. Read more

There has been a flood of orca news lately – with several calves born to the endangered Southern Resident population in recent months. But activists and state officials agree – we have a long way to go to save the orcas.

“We’re not on the right trajectory, and we won’t get there for another 10-20 years, even if nobody dies,” said Ken Balcomb, the founder of the Center for Whale Research. “Even if we do everything we can."

About 40% of Southern Resident calves don't live past a year, and the whales face a variety of threats when in Puget Sound, including a dwindling food supply of Chinook salmon. Read more

