5 things you need to know this Tuesday

School bus drivers laid off; Hot weather leads to more wildfires; Male Asian giant hornet caught; DNC kicks off; USPS troubles

SEATTLE — School bus drivers across Washington laid off

Due to the shift to remote learning due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic, 175 of Edmonds school district's school bus drivers are now out of work, and no one has any idea when they might return.

Many districts kept drivers on the payroll through the summer, making deliveries of meals and technology for families that needed them, but both of those are being severely cut back this fall.

High heat, along with an unusual tropical weather system heading north, helped kick off what is normally the toughest stretch of Washington state’s fire season.

Despite 110 lighting strikes, the Department of Natural Resources said a new brush fire on the Yakama Reservation was likely started by humans and least 10 fires broke out throughout the Olympic National Park and the Olympic National Forest on Sunday.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture announced that they had trapped a male Asian giant hornet in Whatcom County.

This was the 7th Asian giant hornet that the department has caught this year. Now their plan is to catch a live hornet, put a tag on it and track it to a nest.

Monday marked the first night of the Democratic National Convention, however, this year's DNC was held virtually.

Several Republicans spoke out against President Trump, Sen. Bernie Sanders urged his supporters to vote for presumed Presidential nominee Joe Biden, and former First Lady Michelle Obama wrapped up the night, urging everyone to get out and vote.

The Republican National Convention kicks off next week.

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman says ballot delivery and return services should continue without "significant delay or interruption this fall," despite the latest warnings by the U.S. Postal Service.

The postal service is warning states it cannot guarantee that all ballots cast by mail for the Nov. 3 General Election will arrive on time to be counted.

