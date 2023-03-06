5 things to know Monday

Home buyers undeterred by high interest rates; SVB collapse; UW on prenatal test; Ballard Commons Park reopens; Seattle Superhawks.

WASHINGTON, USA — High interest rates not stopping home buyers in Pierce County

Although interest rates are high, that's not stopping homebuyers in Pierce County.

A surge in inventory combined with interest rate hikes also means there are more options for home buyers to choose from.

Regina Madira with RM Home Specialists said that the lower interest rates over the last couple of years were artificially low, and what's happening now is more in line with how the market naturally moves. Read more

Fallout continues across the country after Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapsed this past week. It’s the second largest bank failure in U.S. history, only behind Seattle-based Washington Mutual's crash back in 2008.

The SVB closure impacted businesses across Puget Sound.

Federal regulators are now in charge of Silicon Valley Bank after its closure Friday. The bank mostly served tech workers, but also was a huge asset to the wine industry.

Erik McLaughlin, CEO of Metis, which advises wineries in the Pacific Northwest, estimates 10-20% of wineries in Washington use the bank to help fund operations. He said the biggest impact right now is access to a line of credit. Read more

A new study conducted by University of Washington School of Medicine researchers argues labs should stop adjusting test results from a common prenatal screening based on race.

The study examined patient records for tests of alpha-fetoprotein levels, which can be used to assess the potential for spina bifida and other characteristics in an infant, according to UW Medicine.

Researchers looked at more than 27,000 medical records from UW Medicine hospitals and say they found "no clinical measurable difference" between AFP levels for Black and non-Black patients. Read more

Ballard Commons Park was once the site of one of Seattle's largest homeless encampments. The City of Seattle closed the park in December 2021 with the goal of cleaning it up and turning it back into a space for everyone.

The park reopened this weekend.

Seattle City Councilmember Dan Strauss said he believes the way the department went about cleaning up this park means that change will be lasting. He praised new programs as part of the new approach. Read more

The Seattle Superhawks are off to a 3-0 start for its inaugural season in The Basketball League (TBL),

TBL is a professional league often viewed as part of the ladder for NBA hopefuls to climb.

University of Washington basketball Hall of Famer Eldridge Recasner is the head coach for the Superhawks. As a former NBA player himself, Recasner said he knows what it's like to go undrafted and work his way through the system to ultimately achieve his dreams. Read more