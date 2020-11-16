5 things you need to know this Monday

New social restrictions; Monroe hybrid learning; Aid available to businesses impacted; Inslee says don't hoard goods; Tacoma restaurants feeding families

SEATTLE — New social restrictions in place

Gov. Jay Inslee has enacted new indoor social restrictions that go into effect today in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus in Washington state.

Some of these restrictions include closing indoor dining, reducing capacity at in-store retailers, including grocery stores, to 25% and closing all fitness facilities and movie theaters.

The restrictions go into effect at 11:59 p.m. tonight and will remain in place until Dec. 14.

The Monroe School District announced late Saturday night that first-grade students will return to an in-person hybrid learning model on Tuesday, Nov. 17, one day later than originally planned.

The update came hours after teachers in the district said: "will not risk student safety by adding new in-person classes on Monday."

After Gov. Jay Inslee announced new coronavirus restrictions that would impact small businesses, his office announced another $50 million available in federal aid to help mitigate impacts on businesses and workers.

Inslee said he intends to distribute those grants and loans before the end of the year.

As Washingtonians brace for new coronavirus restrictions on grocery store capacities, Gov. Jay Inslee warns people not to hoard.

Inslee said hoarding is "not necessary and most unhelpful." In the beginning of the pandemic, toilet paper and other items were hard to come by as people fearfully over-purchased items.

Help Kitchen is a program based out of Tacoma that prioritizes feeding hungry families during the pandemic. The organization has partnered with local restaurants in Tacoma to provide hot meals for more than 8,000 families a month.

The program is all done by text message.

