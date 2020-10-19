5 things you need to know this Monday

Early voter turnout; Seattle Police reports record-setting murders; Couple burned in wildfire recovers; Stolen ballots in Sammamish; Flying squirrels rehabilitation

SEATTLE — Early voter turnout already shattering records

More than 22 million Americans have already cast ballots in the 2020 election, shattering early voting records.

King County Elections expects record turnout in this election – 90%, and tweeted it had received reports of some dropboxes already filling up Saturday.

Ballots can be dropped off until Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

On Thursday, a person was shot and killed in a North Seattle apartment complex parking lot, making it the 49th murder in the city this year.

With that death, Seattle is on pace for the highest homicide rate it's seen in years.

Over the summer, the city matched the total for the entire year of 2019, which was 28 murders, according to FBI crime statistics.

People gathering outside Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Saturday to show support for the couple that suffered severe burns trying to escape the Cold Springs fire in Okanogan County last month.

In September, the family lost their one-year-old son and their unborn child while escaping the fires.

Police in Sammamish are warning voters to make sure they received their ballots after dozens of stolen ballots were recovered on Friday.

A representative from the Redmond post office also reported that a worker found about 35 ballots in an outgoing mailbox where they didn’t belong.

All the ballots were still sealed and the Post Office re-delivered the ballots.

A pack of five sibling flying squirrels are on their way back in to the forest, thanks to help from PAWS Wildlife Center and a couple of local Girl Scouts.

More than a month ago, a local animal shelter discovered five baby flying squirrels at their door, with a note that said “please help them.”

They were taken to PAWS Wildlife Center in Lynnwood, where the squirrels got 40 days of treatment and special care from the staff.

