5 things to know this weekend

Wildfire smoke; Mariners win; FLOTUS visits Seattle; Suspect charged with murder after remains found at UW; Mobile health care clinic.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Wildfire smoke driving down air quality across the Puget Sound area this weekend

Wildfire smoke will linger over the Puget Sound area this weekend and into early next week, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Adam Claibon.

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issued a Wildfire Smoke Alert that will remain in effect until midnight on Sunday for the Puget Sound region. Air quality is expected to be moderate, but could become unhealthy in some areas like Darrington and east King and Snohomish counties.

The smoke is coming from the Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish and the Chilliwack Area fire in the North Cascades. Wind coming from the east and the northeast is moving wildfire smoke further into western Washington. Read more

Seattle shut out the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the American League (AL) Wild Card series on Friday afternoon.

The opening Wild Card round is a best-of-three-game series. All three games will be played in Toronto (if necessary).

The Mariners hosted a watch party for the Wild Card game on Friday and will again on Saturday. A potential Game 3 would be on Sunday.

The games will be broadcast on MarinersVision, which the organization said is one of the largest screens in the Northwest.

Tickets are $10 for the public and $5 for season-ticket holders. Open seating will be available on the Main Level and in The 'Pen. Read more

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden landed in western Washington on Friday on a West Coast trip.

Biden will attend and deliver remarks at a finance event for Sen. Patty Murray in Seattle at noon on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Then, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Biden will be at Seattle's Pacific Science Center to attend a Hidden Helpers Coalition event that will celebrate children in military and veteran caregiving families. Murray and Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough will host the event with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and Wounded Warrior Project.

Biden was in Tacoma on Friday to visit Bates Technical College in Tacoma to highlight its workforce development programs. The programs connect current high school and postsecondary students to resources and opportunities. Read more

A 32-year-old man was charged in connection to the murder of an Indigenous woman whose remains were found near the Burke-Gilman Trail near the University of Washington campus in June.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Seattle police arrested Charles W. Becker after they connected him to DNA evidence found at the scene. Becker was charged with first-degree murder on Friday, Oct. 7.

Nelson was a mother of three and a member of the Yakama Tribe, according to her sister, Ernestine Morning Owl.

"I'm happy that she got to come home," Morning Owl said. "It was a little bit of closure. It's not a lot of closure until the perp was caught, and now that he's caught, I'm feeling like justice is being done. But as the investigating goes on, I can't wait for this to be over." Read more

A new mobile health clinic is making its way to schools all across Port Angeles.

It provides everything from immunizations to physicals, but the greatest need providers are seeing is for mental health care.

The clinic serves students in eight schools across the Port Angeles School District.

Other districts have implemented health clinics inside some schools, but the fact that this one comes directly to students is a game changer.

It breaks down barriers for parents who can't miss work or have transportation issues -- people who are often on the low end of the income scale and already susceptible to health problems.

Of the 31 appointments already booked for the clinic this year, 29 of them are for issues related to anxiety, depression, self harm, thoughts of suicide or other behavioral problems. Read more