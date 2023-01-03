5 things to know Wednesday

Federal SNAP benefits ending; Child sex crimes law; Potential tuberculosis arrest; Gig Harbor short-term rental laws; Comic Con business boost.

Example video title will go here for this video

Changes in federal funding will impact more than 520,000 households in Washington state currently receiving extra help paying for groceries.

Beginning March 1, recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) program will no longer receive additional allotments that have been distributed for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the average recipient across the country, that means about $90 less per month.

On average, each household has been receiving an additional $171 each month. Read more

Victims of sexual abuse no longer would have a statute of limitations to file a civil claim against their abuser under a House proposal.

House Bill 1618 would eliminate the current three-year statute of limitations on filing for civil damages related to childhood sexual abuse, nonsexual physical abuse committed concurrently with childhood sexual abuse, or sexual abuse that continues into adulthood if the sexual abuse is part of a pattern of childhood sexual abuse.

This would not affect criminal charges related to child sex crimes, which already do not have a statute of limitations. Read more

A Tacoma woman with tuberculosis could be arrested Friday if she does not start taking medication or voluntarily isolate herself.

If the woman complies before Friday, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department may ask the court to lift the arrest warrant. Another court hearing is scheduled for Thursday. Read more

Short-term rentals are a controversial topic in Gig Harbor. For months, city leadership has been trying to determine how these rentals would operate in the city while balancing their potential long-term impact.

Now new legislation finally lays out how short-term rentals can operate in Gig Harbor.

The ordinance allows short-term rentals in all residential and commercial zones where dwelling units are allowed and also restricts rental permits to one per person. Read more

For the first time since 2019, Emerald City Comic Con (ECCC) will be at its usually scheduled time of the year.

The event was canceled in 2020, but ECCC was held in December 2021 and August 2022.

Emerald City Comic Con brought in an estimated 75,000 people at the 2022 event. Pre-pandemic, Visit Seattle estimated the 2018 Comic Con would have a $22 million impact on the region. That dollar amount factored in not only ticket sales, but hotels, parking, restaurants and other things people here for the event would do in the city. Read more