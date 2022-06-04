5 things to know this Wednesday

WSP recruitment; Concrete work on West Seattle Bridge returns; Downed power poles' impact; Chinatown hopes to rebound from pandemic; Man found dead in Lynnwood

Example video title will go here for this video

In Washington’s largest law enforcement agency, diversity has been a shortcoming for decades.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) data shows the majority of state troopers are white men, and KING 5’s Facing Race unit found lawmakers and former cadets have called for change within the agency for years.

A new state law looks to change the narrative. In March, Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill that puts pressure on the WSP to attract and retain cadets of color. Read more

Despite still being on strike, concrete drivers went back to work Tuesday morning to begin making deliveries to the West Seattle Bridge repair project.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) said the initial concrete pours will be for the expansion joints. Then, additional pours will go inside the bridge's enhanced post-tensioning system that will bolster the repaired bridge.

Once the concrete is poured and dried, the SDOT said the systems will be able to hold more than 20 million pounds of force for decades. Read more

Yet another windstorm brought down power poles in Seattle's SODO neighborhood, leading some people to wonder if there is a trend that needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.

"You just drive around and look at all the light poles. I mean, they're probably old as I am and a lot of them are splintered," said Todd Biesold of Merlino Foods.

The workers at Merlino Foods had a perfect view of the drama on Monday when a windstorm toppled power poles on Fourth Avenue South. The road was closed for hours as crews worked to repair the poles. Biesold said the sudden outage was at least the third in eight months. Read more

Businesses in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District are facing persistent struggles as they work to recover from the pandemic.

It is something the U.S. Small Business Administration is taking notice of, and at the regional office, they say they want to help. Read more

One man was found dead inside a vehicle at Lynnwood's Daleway Park following reports of shots fired Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives found several bullet casings in the parking lot, according to the Lynnwood Police Department. Witnesses told police two males were seen running away and at least one vehicle leaving the park immediately after.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Read more