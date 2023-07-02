5 things to know Tuesday

Weather system sets in; King Co. Vaccine mandate ends; School district budget woes; Drug possession law; Earthquake aid to Turkey, Syria.

The next weather maker arrived Monday night with impacts continuing throughout the day Tuesday and some lingering effects Wednesday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning went into effect at 4 a.m. on Tuesday and will remain in effect until 10 a.m. on Wednesday for the Cascade Mountains in Whatcom and Skagit Counties above 3,000 feet. Total snow accumulations are expected to be between one to two feet. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the central and south cascades.

Rain initially moved into coastal Washington and the Olympic Peninsula Monday evening, overspreading Puget Sound overnight.

The rain will continue for the morning rush hour Tuesday and linger around into the afternoon hours before gradually decreasing in coverage from west to east across the region Tuesday afternoon.

After nearly two years, King County and the City of Seattle will no longer require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition of employment.

The decision was made after Public Health – Seattle and King County indicated that immunity has reached a high enough level to relax restrictions.

Health officials said King County's high level of vaccination boosters and lower levels of community spread has helped COVID-19-related hospitalizations to stabilize at a safe level. Almost 90% of King County residents between 18-64 years of age have completed the primary vaccination series, but many still need updated boosters to reduce the risk of serious infections, according to health officials.

As Bellevue weighs decisions about school consolidation, several other Western Washington districts say they're also facing budget challenges.

Everett School District, for example, said it is seeing just a slight decrease in funding as compared to last year and does not have any near-term plans for school consolidation, but is still facing budget challenges.

Mercer Island School District said it also has a budget shortfall, and due to declining enrollment, its school board discussed the possibility of closing an elementary school but chose not to.

Possession of a drug such as fentanyl would be reclassified as a felony offense under a proposed state Senate bill that had a public hearing Monday.

SB 5035 would classify possession of a counterfeit substance as a Class C Felony. Under current Washington state law, it takes three drug possession arrests to get charged with a crime and it is classified as a misdemeanor.

The requirement to divert an individual's first two drug possession arrests to substance abuse disorder services would be repealed. However, the bill would encourage prosecutors to divert an individual's first charge to a substance abuse program.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria Monday, causing devastation for hundreds of miles and killing thousands, with the death toll still rising. In response, organizations are working to help thousands of miles away in Seattle.

Tufan Erdinc, the president of the Turkish American Cultural Association of Washington (TACAWA), has family in Turkey. His organization is working with the Turkish Consulate to get help to the region.

He directed everyone who wants to help to the TACAWA website.