5 things to know Tuesday

Alleged seafood scheme; Centralia store with links to a "whites only" group; Calls for protection from stalkers; Hood Canal Bridge closures; Missing Tacoma pilot.

Authorities said they have arrested a suspected thief accused of posing as a Safeway employee to steal hundreds of thousands in crab from a Stanwood area storage facility.

David Subil was arrested for allegedly stealing and transporting more than $700,000 worth of king and snow crab, according to a criminal complaint filed Feb. 18 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Authorities said Subil made several pickups of crab from North Star Cold Storage in Stanwood, which stores and ships products for other companies, under the guise of a Safeway employee. Read more

A Lewis County store is selling art and music that is connected to a controversial religious group that only accepts white members.

County property records list the owner as Tanner Thayer, who appears to be linked to the Asatru Folk Assembly (AFA), a California-based organization that has branches across the country.



AFA made national news more than two years ago when it opened what was then billed as the sole “whites only” church in the U.S. in rural Murdock, Minnesota. Read more

Ken Paulson's daughter, Jennifer, was murdered by a man who was stalking her in 2010. He pushed for a law in her honor and hopes for more protections in the future.

Paulson hopes courts will begin providing people who are being stalked with criminal history information -- and until then, urges those impacted to look it up themselves. Read more

The Hood Canal Bridge is expected to be closed several weekends this summer, and business owners are worried it could impact the local economy.

The Hood Canal Bridge is in need of important repairs that require calm winds and tides. That's because workers will actually be suspended from the edge of the structure.

To minimize the impact on commuters the Washington State Department of Transportation is planning to close the bridge for four weekends in July and August. Read more

State search and rescue crews are looking for Rod Collen, whose airplane radar was lost on the Olympic Peninsula last week.

Collen was last seen flying out of Tacoma Narrows Airport in a 2006 Cessna T182 Turbo Skylane.

Crews haven’t been able to detect a signal from the plane’s emergency locator transmitter, but radar forensics place the aircraft in a 36-square-mile section of forest land near the Washington coast between Lake Quinault and Queets. Read more