5 things to know this Tuesday

Leaked draft of Supreme Court abortion decision; New ORCA ticketing system; Pierce Co. Sheriff incident; Cruise industry; "Mosqueteers" offer Muslims security.

Example video title will go here for this video

A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico. It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter.

The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the draft Politico posted, which if verified marks a shocking revelation of the high court’s secretive deliberation process, particularly before a case is formally decided.

A Supreme Court spokeswoman said the court had no comment. Read more

While Sound Transit continues working on the Eastside light rail extension set to begin opening next year, it’s also planning to launch new ticket vending machines and even a mobile payment option.

The new ORCA ticket system is expected to begin rolling out on May 16, which is when existing ORCA cardholders can begin registering their account on the new website.

Riders have probably already noticed some work at light rail stations where the new ticket vending machines are being installed. These won’t come online until the new ticketing system is fully activated later this year. Read more

The Black newspaper carrier involved in a confrontation with Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer told KING 5 he believes the sheriff’s actions violated his civil rights and could have cost him his life. The incident led to misdemeanor criminal charges against Troyer.

On Jan. 27, 2021, Troyer called a department line used by law enforcement to gather routine information and requests and said that he “caught” Sedrick Altheimer in his driveway and “he just threatened to kill me,” according to probable cause documents.

In an exclusive interview with KING 5, Altheimer described that night and said Troyer was following him before the confrontation. Read more

People hoping to catch the sights of Alaska now have another way of getting there from Seattle.

Carnival Splendor will once again set sail from Seattle marking the full return to service for the cruise line's 23-vessel fleet.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has previously said the cruise industry brings in 5,500 jobs and $14.5 million in local and state taxes that go back into the economy. Read more

In the winter of 2017, leaders of the Islamic Center of Olympia felt they needed to increase security following a series of anti-Muslim acts of vandalism around the country.

Instead of installing fences or hiring armed guards, mosque members went to the community for help.

They asked for people to sit outside of the mosque during Friday afternoon services, the best-attended of the week. Read more

Have the "5 things you need to know" delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the daily morning email here.