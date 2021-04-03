5 Things you need to know this Thursday

Prioritizing teachers frustrates other industries; Pacific Islanders COVID-19 disparity; Facing Race: Steve and Caitlin's story; Grim milestone; VERIFY: Flu cases.

Washington educators and child care workers are celebrating and signing up for the COVID-19 vaccine after approval from President Joe Biden and Gov. Jay Inslee.

But the news isn’t being received so well by workers in other industries.

For instance, grocery workers say their roles are just as vital when it comes to meeting essential needs.

Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders are fighting a different battle against COVID-19 than most communities.

According to the most recent data from the Washington State Department of Health, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders have a four times higher case rate of COVID-19 than white populations. Hospitalization rates are 10 times higher, and death rates from COVID-19 are nearly six times higher.

The community is fighting for vaccine equity and the health of their elders.

A white Renton man is working on racial reconciliation with his biracial daughter. Steve Ramey said he is racist and doesn't want to be, while his 19-year-old stepdaughter Caitlin is struggling to celebrate her identity and relate to her parents.

The family went through a series of intensive therapy sessions with a race educator.

Washington state passed a grim milestone on Wednesday with more than 5,000 deaths from COVID-19 in a year since the pandemic began. The Washington State Department of Health reports 5,012 deaths as of Wednesday.

There have been a total of 323,123 confirmed cases in the state, putting Washington's percentage of coronavirus deaths at 1.5%.

The first confirmed coronavirus death in Washington — and the U.S. — was announced on Feb. 29, 2020.

Flu activity this season is at the lowest it's been in years. Experts think COVID-19 mitigation efforts are contributing to this.

While flu numbers have been low this year, there's no guarantee the trend will continue.

