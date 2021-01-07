5 things to know this Thursday

Washington traffic; Former business owners on reopening; Delta variant concerns; Memorial for Seattle officer; Firework wildfire concerns.

After Washington state’s roads were left nearly empty for more than a year, experts say congestion is slowly returning as the state reopens.

Highway traffic is still down by 8% across the state. However, that number differs between counties and highways. For some parts of I-5 in Pierce County traffic is up by 1%, while it’s down 17% near the King-Snohomish County borderline.

"Traffic has actually been slowly increasing in the last few weeks. That morning commute is at its peak, it just doesn't start as early or last as long," said Bart Treece with the Washington State Department of Transportation. Read more

Reopening day in Washington was met with celebration from most, but it was bittersweet for some business owners.

The Washington State Hospitality Association reported 2,369 restaurants closed in the first nine months of 2020. Federal and state assistance paired with to-go service just wasn’t enough for some to stay afloat.

Sandy Hall had a bad feeling in the early days of the pandemic. “I was just like, ‘Something’s wrong, and it’s never going to be the same again,'” she said.

Hall would end up closing her Olympia restaurant, Dillinger’s Cocktails & Kitchen, in September of 2020. Read more

Although the delta variant is causing some people around the globe to mask back up, Washington state health officials are holding off on reinstating a mask mandate.

"Of course the big question in everyone's mind is, will we do what other countries and other states are doing to reinstitute masking guidance if the delta variant becomes predominant and aggressive?" Washington State Epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist said. "The answer to that is, not at this time."

While the delta variant is one of the three most predominant variants in Washington, the strain isn't causing case increases like in other countries. The delta variant currently represents about 17% of cases in the state, and it hasn't proven to be as severe as other variants. Read more

A public memorial service is being held on Thursday, July 1, for Seattle Police Officer Alexandra "Lexi" Harris at T-Mobile Park.

Harris, 38, was hit and killed by a vehicle while off-duty and helping with another crash on I-5 in the early morning of June 13.

The memorial ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. and have multiple speakers including Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz, Harris’ life-partner Jeremiah Neumann and her daughters. Read more

Washington state is gearing up for what could be one of the worst wildfire seasons in years.

After days of record-breaking heat across Washington, the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging Washingtonians to do whatever they can to help prevent wildfires this Fourth of July weekend.

While fireworks are banned in parts of western Washington and on all public lands, the DNR is asking the public to skip the backyard firework displays this year due to extremely dry conditions across the state, including sparklers for kids. Read more

Also see: Seattle local forecast

Have the "5 things you need to know" delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the daily morning email here.