5 things to know this Monday

Alaska Airlines strike; Woodinville 'Garden District'; Unexpected Snoqualmie Pass snowfall; Spokane tornadoes; Fatal West Seattle pedestrian crash

Example video title will go here for this video

Alaska Airlines pilots are set to begin voting on a strike, with the ballot being opened Monday and closing on May 25.

Right now, contract negotiations between Alaska Airlines and pilots are at an impasse. For years now, contract negotiations between the two parties have failed. Read more

The city of Woodinville is set to break ground on a major project the mayor said will focus on sustainability and bringing in more tourists and residents to the area.

“When people think of Woodinville, you think of two things," said Woodinville Mayor Mike Millman. "One is wine tasting and Molbak’s."

Millman is excited to work with the longtime favorite, Molbak’s Garden & Home, which has been a staple in this wine town for more than 65 years, as they plan for a greener future. Read more

Unusually cold temperatures brought graupel and snowfall to Snoqualmie Pass on Saturday as travelers crossed the area to visit family for Mother's Day and other events.

Dan Ruiter, a band director at Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, traveled by charter bus from Wenatchee, where he and his students attended the Apple Blossom Festival parade. They were surprised to see snowflakes during their travel. Read more

Severe storms Friday evening generated hail, wind, and even tornadoes in eastern Washington.

Reports from the public and on social media initially showed the tornadoes and the associated damage. The Spokane National Weather Service later confirmed two tornadoes did occur Friday evening in Spokane.

One tornado occurred at 7:03 p.m. near Airway heights, and a second tornado occurred at 7:20 p.m. in Spokane Valley between Freya and Dishman Hills Recreational Area. Read more

One person was killed in West Seattle Friday night after a car struck them and drove away. The driver later returned to the scene, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Seattle police were called to the 5400 block of California Avenue Southwest for the reported crash just after 10 p.m. Seattle Fire Department medics also responded to the scene and declared the victim dead.

Witnesses told officers three people were dropped off from a car alongside California Avenue just before the crash. The three people crossed the street mid-block when a car traveling northbound struck an adult man. Read more

Have the "5 things you need to know" delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the daily morning email here.